The board of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd., on Thursday approved an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares of ₹10 each of the company, which comprises fresh issue aggregating up to ₹4,000 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares subject to market conditions, Bajaj Finance said in a filing with exchanges.

