Bajaj Fin tells customers to write for EMI refund

Bajaj Finserv has asked its customers to write within five days from the time their equated monthly instalment (EMI) has been debited, in case the customer wants a refund.

“In the event of the loan EMI having been debited, requests for moratorium should reach BFL no later than 5 days of date of EMI debit from the bank account,” Bajaj Finserv said.

“Refund of such EMIs which have got debited from the bank account will be processed in 10 working days from the date of receipt of such requests,” it added.

Since most of the EMIs of Bajaj Finserv are processed on the second of every month a lot of customers were unable to apply for a request for a moratorium.

The non-banking finance company has also said new loans sanctioned and availed after March 1 will not be eligible for moratorium.

“Non-payment of EMIs for loans sanctioned or availed after March 1, 2020, will lead to tagging of loans as overdue and delinquent and will be reported to credit bureaus as well,” the company said.

While offering moratorium, Bajaj Fin has put a condition that to become eligible for moratorium, customers should not have more than two EMIs due in any of their loans.