Bajaj Electricals Q2 loss at ₹33 crore

Bajaj Electricals on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹32.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹29.83 crore for July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Total income for the second quarter stood at ₹1,106.80 crore as compared with ₹1,605.77 crore in the previous year, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

