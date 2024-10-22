ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Auto unveils Pulsar N125 bike starting at ₹94,707

Published - October 22, 2024 07:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pulsar N125 is the newest entrant in the Pulsar N series. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has announced the introduction of Pulsar N125, the newest entrant in the Pulsar N series at ex-showroom Delhi price starting ₹94,707. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Pulsar N125 redefines the city riding experience for young, and spirited motorcyclists,” the company said in a statement.

Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Since 2019 Pulsar is making rapid inroads in the 125-cc space through its inspiring offerings like Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125.” 

“The strategic objective is to offer the signature Pulsar sportiness and performance to the young and demanding customer. Now, we introduce the Pulsar N125, designed for young riders seeking fun, style, and practicality,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With its agile handling, refinement, and quick acceleration, the N125 sets a new standard for 125cc motorcycles and enhances the city riding experience,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US