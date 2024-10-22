GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bajaj Auto unveils Pulsar N125 bike starting at ₹94,707

Published - October 22, 2024 07:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Pulsar N125 is the newest entrant in the Pulsar N series.

Pulsar N125 is the newest entrant in the Pulsar N series. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has announced the introduction of Pulsar N125, the newest entrant in the Pulsar N series at ex-showroom Delhi price starting ₹94,707. 

“The Pulsar N125 redefines the city riding experience for young, and spirited motorcyclists,” the company said in a statement.

Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Since 2019 Pulsar is making rapid inroads in the 125-cc space through its inspiring offerings like Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125.” 

“The strategic objective is to offer the signature Pulsar sportiness and performance to the young and demanding customer. Now, we introduce the Pulsar N125, designed for young riders seeking fun, style, and practicality,” he said.

“With its agile handling, refinement, and quick acceleration, the N125 sets a new standard for 125cc motorcycles and enhances the city riding experience,” he added. 

