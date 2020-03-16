Bajaj Auto unveils BS-VI three-wheelers

Bajaj Auto on Monday announced the launch of their BS VI range of three-wheeler commercial vehicles across its three-wheeler brands — RE, Maxima and Maxima Cargo.
“Bajaj Auto has launched 14 BS VI-compliant products across the RE, Maxima and Maxima Cargo brands.This is the widest range of commercial three-wheelers now available in BS VI technology. Bajaj Auto has transitioned to BS VI version for the entire three-wheeler range,” the company said in a statement.
Samardeep Subandh, joint president, Bajaj Auto-Intracity Business Unit, said, “The introduction of these models completes the transition of our entire product range to BS VI emission norms ahead of time. We are confident that the new BS VI products in RE and Maxima range will further strengthen our leadership position in the market..”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.