Bajaj Auto unveils all-new Pulsar N150 motorcycle

September 26, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bajaj Auto has announced the introduction of the all-new Pulsar N150, a 150cc motorcycle in India, at a price of ₹1,17,734 ex-showroom (Maharashtra).

Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said, “Twenty years ago, we launched the first Pulsar 150cc motorcycle that shook up the entry-level sport biking segment and has been India’s largest selling 150cc since then.”

“With the N150, Pulsar is back to rule the road in its biggest and boldest avatar,” he added.

“Its aggressive styling, segment-leading features, stellar on-road performance and an incredibly attractive price point make it a splendid value addition to the Pulsar family. Our goal is to make the joy of riding accessible to everyone, and this new bike is a testimony to that mission,” he added.

