Bajaj Auto to introduce CNG motorcycle in June

March 22, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bajaj Auto will introduce a motorcycle that would run on CNG. Answering a question, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said it would be introduced in June, 2024. 

He said the main challenge in coming out with a CNG-run motorcycle is to where to mount the gas cylinder.

“In case of four-wheelers and three-wheelers, there is space to accommodate a cylinder. But, where to keep the cylinder on a motorcycle?” he asked. He said CNG vehicles are in demand because the fuel cost halved.

He said the Bajaj Auto was now transitioning to a new energy vehicles (NEV) company.

