Bajaj Auto slides 5.45% on ‘plans to cut output’

February 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Lalatendu Mishra
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. slid by more than 5% on the BSE on Monday following a media report on the company planning to reduce the production of two- and three-wheelers on account of uncertainties and adverse economic condition in Nigeria, its biggest export market.

Bajaj Auto stock fell to ₹3,640.75 or down 5.45%.

Reportedly the company was planning to cut production by 25%, or about 2.7 lakh units, in March.

A query to the company elicited no response.

Nigeria, which is facing political uncertainties and demonetisation, accounts for a fourth of Bajaj Auto’s exports.

