Bajaj Auto slashes Dominar 250 price by ₹16,800

﻿Bajaj Auto has announced a price cut of ₹16,800 for Dominar 250 which is now priced at ₹1,54,176 (ex-showroom Delhi) without any change in product specifications, the company said. “The newly announced price on Dominar 250 is expected to grow the franchise further by encouraging customers to take their first step into the world of touring,” the company said in a statement.