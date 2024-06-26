Bajaj Auto sets up new plant in Brazil

Bajaj Auto Ltd. said it had inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in Manaus in Brazil to further strengthen its position in the global market.

Bajaj Auto’s global footprint and customer franchise continue to grow, with Vehicles manufactured by it now are being sold in a 100 countries, the company said in a statement. The new plant has a production capacity of 20,000 units per year, operating on a single shift. Its location in Manaus leverages the substantial fiscal benefits offered by the State as well as proximity to supply chains and major transportation hubs, the company said. The plant will focus on manufacturing Dominar models and later Pulsar models when they become available for introduction. At the inauguration, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “With the establishment of our own plant in Brazil we have achieved a quantum shift in our local capability to fulfil demand.”

“Our Dominar brand has received an outstanding reception since its launch 18 months ago. The new manufacturing capabilities will enable us to build a wider distribution network, introduce new products and meet growing expectations of our customers,” he added. “This plant also signals our commitment to Brazil, to building an ecosystem of partnerships and integrating further into the automotive industry. We are excited to be part of Brazil’s growth story and look forward to a prosperous future here,” he further said. Bajaj do Brasil has provided for plans to expand the facility further in due course to accommodate additional production capacity to upto 50,000 units per year, the company said.