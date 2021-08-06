Bajaj Auto Ltd. has introduced the dual-tone edition for Dominar 250 at a starting of ₹1,54,176. Stating that there has been no change in existing pricing and product specifications remain the same, the company said ‘this makes it one of the most desirable touring bikes in India.’ Dominar 250 was first introduced in March last, four years after the introduction of its elder sibling Dominar 400.
Bajaj Auto rolls out dual-tone Dominar bike
Special Correspondent
MUMBAI,
August 06, 2021 22:55 IST
Special Correspondent
MUMBAI,
August 06, 2021 22:55 IST
