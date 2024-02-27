Bajaj Auto reintroduces Pulsar NS variants

February 27, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bajaj Auto has re-launched the variants of its Pulsar NS 2024 series, NS200, NS160 and NS125 in the market.

The Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1,57,427 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Pulsar NS160 is priced at ₹1,45,792 (ex-showroom Delhi). Both models will be available in three colours – Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.

The new Pulsar NS125 is now priced at ₹1,04,922 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “Pulsar has defined the sports biking category for years and with the upgraded 2024 edition of NS series, we are elevating the riding experience further with a class leading digital console, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.”

