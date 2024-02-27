GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bajaj Auto reintroduces Pulsar NS variants

February 27, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bajaj Auto has re-launched the variants of its Pulsar NS 2024 series, NS200, NS160 and NS125 in the market. 

The Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1,57,427 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Pulsar NS160 is priced at ₹1,45,792 (ex-showroom Delhi). Both models will be available in three colours – Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.

The new Pulsar NS125 is now priced at ₹1,04,922 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “Pulsar has defined the sports biking category for years and with the upgraded 2024 edition of NS series, we are elevating the riding experience further with a class leading digital console, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.