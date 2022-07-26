Bajaj Auto Q1 profit dips marginally to ₹1,163 cr.

Total revenue from operations rose to ₹8,005 crore in the quarter from ₹7,386 crore

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,163 crore for June quarter 2022-23 as chip shortage impacted sales.

The Pune-based firm had posted a net profit of ₹1,170 crore in April-June period a year earlier.

Total revenue from operations rose to ₹8,005 crore in the quarter from ₹7,386 crore, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total volumes declined 7% to 9,33,646 units in the quarter from 10,06,014 units in the year-earlier period.

Sales in the quarter were significantly constrained by the inadequate availability of semiconductors, although the situation improved in the latter part as new supply sources were developed, Bajaj Auto stated.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹1,173 crore, as compared with ₹1,061 crore in June quarter of last fiscal year.

The company said it sold a total of 3,52,836 units in the domestic market, down 1% from 3,57,137 units in June quarter 2021-22.

Exports declined 10% to 5,80,810 units in the period under review from 6,48, 877 units in the year-earlier period.