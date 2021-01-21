BusinessMUMBAI 21 January 2021 23:05 IST
Bajaj Auto net rises 23% on product mix
Company calls it ‘record quarter’
Bajaj Auto reported a 23% growth in standalone net profit to ₹1,556 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, due to higher operating leverage and better product mix. Revenue grew 16% to ₹9,279 crore.
The company saw vehicle sales grow 9% to 1,306,810 units in the quarter. “Q3 / FY21 has been a record quarter for the company,” Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities, said, “We expect its exports business to witness a healthy 12% growth in second half of FY21 on the back of revival in the African market.”
