Bajaj Auto March sales drop 38%

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has reported a 38% decline in sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles at 2,42,575 units for March 2020 compared with 3,93,351 units sold in the same period last year. The lockdown due to COVID-19 spread had impacted sales.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were down 55% at 98,412 units as compared with 2,20,213 units sold in the same period last year. However, the company exported more two-wheelers during this month at 1,12,564 units against 1,03,325 units in the same period last year, up 9%.

Including domestic and exports, two wheeler sales were down 35% at 2,10,976 units against 3,23,538 units sold in the same period last year. Domestic commercial vehicle (CV) sales were down 53% at 18,129 units as compared to 38,972 units sold in the same period last year. CV exports were down 56% at 13,470 units as compared to 30,841 units sold in the same period last year.

In total, CV sales were down 55% at 31,599 units as compared to 69,813 units sold in the year-earlier period last year. For FY20, the firm sold a total of 46,15,212 units compared to 50,19,503 units sold in the previous year, a decline of 8%.