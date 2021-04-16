Bajaj Auto closes bookings for Chetak EV

Firm cites COVID-led supply-chain issues

Bajaj Auto said the firm had to stop accepting bookings for Chetak electric scooter within 48 hours of reopening bookings in Bengaluru and Pune following an overwhelming response.

“The bookings were opened at 0900 hrs and customers were able to book Chetak online on a first come, first serve basis,” the company said in a statement.

“A large number of confirmed orders were placed by customers requiring the company to cease acceptance of bookings within 48 hours,” it said in a statement.

Bajaj would review the supply situation and announce the next round of booking opportunity, it added.

Rakesh Sharma, ED, said COVID-led disruptions last year had resulted in an unintended and long waiting period but despite that the company had seen very few cancellations of bookings.

“We are conscious that customers would like to receive early deliveries of Chetak and start enjoying it as soon as possible, hence we have had to take the difficult decision of closing the bookings in view of continuing supply-chain uncertainties,” he added.

He said once the company resolved the supply-chain issues, it would re-open bookings as well introduce the product in more cities within the next quarter.