Bajaj Allianz Life unveils new plan

Pune

06 December 2021 22:43 IST

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd. has introduced Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal, a saving with life insurance plan designed to offer guaranteed income for securing one’s life goals.

It comes in two variants for policyholders to choose from based on their financial goals.

Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd said “In today’s uncertain times and rising expenses it is imperative to have a guaranteed product in one’s financial portfolio. The new product is designed to provide guaranteed tax-free income for up to 30 years.”

Advertising

Advertising

“It suits the needs of customers who’d like to systematically save and invest towards their long-term life goals, and have an assurance on the amount they’d receive at the end of their policy term,” he added.