Bajaj Allianz General unveils health rider

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has unveiled Health Prime rider, an additional coverage that can be availed with its health insurance and personal accident policies.

Tele-consultation, doctor consultation, investigations and annual preventive health check-up are the different components of the additional cover. Policyholders can avail Health Prime on payment of an extra premium over and above their base policy.

MD and CEO Tapan Singhel said, “With Health Prime rider, our aim is to provide a total wellness ecosystem and encourage a preventive rather than curative approach.” It will be available on both group and retail basis on select health insurance and personal accident policies, the company said. It can be availed for new policies and also upon renewal, the company said.

The insurer has tied up with health-tech firm Bajaj Finserv Health, which will leverage its extensive network of more than 2,500 lab chains and 90,000 doctors with various specialties to serve Bajaj Allianz General Insurance customers.