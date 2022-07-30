Bahwan CyberTek plans to restructure business

S Durgaprasad, founder, director and Group CEO, Bahwan CyberTek

July 30, 2022 21:50 IST

The group posted revenue of around $300 million for FY22 and it plans to double it in the next five years

City-based IT firm Bahwan CyberTek Pvt. Ltd. (BCT) is in the process of restructuring its business operations to form four new entities based on its flagship IP products, to accelerate growth.

“Today, in a digital reinvented ecosystem, we have to recalibrate ourselves, and the time is right to restructure BCT for efficiency, performance and growth. In this context, we have segregated our services line of business from our digital products,” S. Durgaprasad, co-founder, director and Group CEO said in an interview.

Asserting that their flagship IP products DropThought, FuelTrans, Retina360, and RT360 have gained significant market acceptance in the last few years and have acquired multiple customers across countries, he said: “With a view to helping these products achieve their full potential, they are being launched as individual companies.”.

The new entities would be DropThought, FuelTrans, Retina360 and RT360, of which the latter one will be based in India and the rest out of the US. The entities will penetrate deeper into the APAC, US, Middle East, and MENA regions.

BCT will be the associate company and continue to be a strategic partner globally for these new companies. Further, BCT is also scouting for strategic investors and partners for each entity, he said.

BCT will continue to focus on service delivery around digital technologies such as cloud, managed services, ERP and EAM, along with services around OEM partners.

During FY22, BCT increased its employee strength by 25% globally. Through FY23, the company expects to see a steep increase in tech hiring, at the same percentage of growth globally.

The company plans to focus on absorbing talent from tier-2 cities like Pune and Coimbatore. It has development centres in Coimbatore, Pune and Bengaluru.

