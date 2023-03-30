HamberMenu
Badri Srinivasan to head APMEA regions for Wipro

March 30, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro Limited on Thursday said Badri Srinivasan will lead its India and Southeast Asia businesses under the company’s Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa (APMEA) Strategic Market Unit. Satya Easwaran, Country Head for India, has decided to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, the company said.

It was in April last year Wipro appointed him as country head and he was responsible for strengthening the company’s business in the country across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernisation engagements.

Mr. Badri joined Wipro in January 2022 as the managing director for Southeast Asia, where he led the consolidation of strategic transformational engagements with clients while strengthening Wipro’s talent base and brand presence, the company said in a communique.   “In his new role, Badri will drive synergies and capitalise on the emerging opportunities in this region,” the company said.

