Badra Estates to enter local market; to float coffee hospitality business

Updated - August 22, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Mini Tejaswi
The Badra Estates coffee plantation in Chikmagaluru in Karnataka

The Badra Estates coffee plantation in Chikmagaluru in Karnataka | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Badra Estates, a Chikmagaluru-based plantation that has been growing more than 40 varieties of specialty coffee beans for the international market since 1943, is now foraying into the fresh and ground coffee markets in India.

“We have been growing coffee for generations, for the world,” said MD Jacob Mammen. “Now, we see India emerging as a serious coffee consumer, with young people showing interest in diverse coffees and with that a coffee culture emerging as a lifestyle. We know India is ready for our products.”

Badra Estates’ Badra Coffee will introduce four varieties domestically on August 24. These include three pure coffees and a coffee-chicory blend: Temple Mountain (Arabica), Misty Heights (grown in the elevations of Baba Budangiri), Kaapi Nirvana (filter) and a blend named Dakshin Fusion.

‘’We are a bean to cup people. We are starting with these four products. However, we will introduce more flavours and limited editions of coffees and coffee flower and coffee leaves teas, depending on how the market responds in India,’‘ he said.

But, Mr. Mammen cautioned, coffee growing was becoming a tough proposition globally, with unpredictable weather conditions, droughts and floods, shortage of labour and uncertain market conditions.

Badra Estates was formed after Mr. Mammen’s great grandfather bought the plantation from Brooke Bond. It has 1500 acres of land under shade-grown and elevation grown arabica and robusta cultivation across Badra Bettadakhan, Badra Kerkeicoondah and Badra Balehonnur estates in Chikmagaluru.

‘’We are all set to start our hospitality venture. We already have some rooms ready while we are in the process of readying more. Our guests will get a complete coffee experience on our plantations with leisure and hospitality,’‘ Mr. Mammen added.

