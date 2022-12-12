BA restarts third daily flight from Mumbai to London

December 12, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

British Airways has announced the resumption of its third daily flight, BA134 from Mumbai to London Heathrow.  This is for the first time since March 2020 that the third daily flight has been introduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

 British Airways has deployed an Airbus A350 aircraft for this flight. 

British Airways currently operates 49 flights a week from five cities in India, with a double daily from Mumbai and Delhi; and a daily service from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This new flight will increase the weekly total to 56 flights, the airline said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moran Birger, British Airways’ Head of Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa said: “As the financial capital of the country, Mumbai is a vibrant city full of discerning international travellers who are always on the lookout for great travel experiences and better travel options.”

“With these additional flights we will be offering a convenient choice of three flights a day from Mumbai to London which connects on to our worldwide network,” he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US