BA restarts third daily flight from Mumbai to London

December 12, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

British Airways has announced the resumption of its third daily flight, BA134 from Mumbai to London Heathrow.  This is for the first time since March 2020 that the third daily flight has been introduced.

 British Airways has deployed an Airbus A350 aircraft for this flight. 

British Airways currently operates 49 flights a week from five cities in India, with a double daily from Mumbai and Delhi; and a daily service from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This new flight will increase the weekly total to 56 flights, the airline said.

Moran Birger, British Airways’ Head of Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa said: “As the financial capital of the country, Mumbai is a vibrant city full of discerning international travellers who are always on the lookout for great travel experiences and better travel options.”

“With these additional flights we will be offering a convenient choice of three flights a day from Mumbai to London which connects on to our worldwide network,” he added. 

