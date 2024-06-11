B L Kashyap & Sons bags orders worth ₹1,021 crore

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, said it has secured two orders worth about ₹1,021 crore from DLF City Centre Ltd. and Sattva Homes Private Ltd. With these additions, the current order book stands at about ₹3,545 crore, the company said in a statement. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, “The addition of these orders in the first quarter of FY25 marks a strong start to the new financial year, strengthening our market position and dedication to excellence.” “We look forward to leveraging our extensive expertise to ensure the successful and timely completion of these projects,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.