B L Kashyap & Sons bags orders worth ₹1,021 crore

Published - June 11, 2024 10:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, said it has secured two orders worth about ₹1,021 crore from DLF City Centre Ltd. and Sattva Homes Private Ltd.  With these additions, the current order book stands at about ₹3,545 crore, the company said in a statement. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, “The addition of these orders in the first quarter of FY25 marks a strong start to the new financial year, strengthening our market position and dedication to excellence.”  “We look forward to leveraging our extensive expertise to ensure the successful and timely completion of these projects,” he added.   

