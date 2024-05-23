ADVERTISEMENT

Azad Engineering bags contract for advanced turbo gas generator engine from DRDO lab GTRE 

Updated - May 23, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

We have now expanded our manufacturing capabilities to provide end-to-end production for a fully assembled advanced turbo engine, creating a massive opportunity to build a complete solution for propulsion system for the country and global defence requirements, says Chairman and CEO Rakesh Chopdar.  | Photo Credit: Company website

Azad Engineering has bagged a DRDO laboratory Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) contract for end-to-end manufacturing, assembly and integration of completely-assembled advanced turbo gas generator engine.

Deliveries of the first batch of the fully integrated turbo engines will begin early 2026, the Hyderabad-based precision engineering and manufacturing company, whose shares post an IPO got listed in December, said on Thursday.

The engine is designed with a single-spool turbojet setup, incorporating components such as a 4-stage axial flow compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage axial flow uncooled turbine, and a fixed exit area nozzle. This sophisticated propulsion system is suitable for various defence applications. The company will play a vital role as a single source industry partner to GTRE, Azad said in a release.

“From [supplying to] power, aviation, defence and oil and gas [industries], we have now expanded our manufacturing capabilities to provide end-to-end production for a fully assembled advanced turbo engine, creating a massive opportunity to build a complete solution for propulsion system for the country and global defence requirements, chairman and CEO Rakesh Chopdar said.

