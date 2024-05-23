GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Azad Engineering bags contract for advanced turbo gas generator engine from DRDO lab GTRE 

Updated - May 23, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
We have now expanded our manufacturing capabilities to provide end-to-end production for a fully assembled advanced turbo engine, creating a massive opportunity to build a complete solution for propulsion system for the country and global defence requirements, says Chairman and CEO Rakesh Chopdar. 

We have now expanded our manufacturing capabilities to provide end-to-end production for a fully assembled advanced turbo engine, creating a massive opportunity to build a complete solution for propulsion system for the country and global defence requirements, says Chairman and CEO Rakesh Chopdar.  | Photo Credit: Company website

Azad Engineering has bagged a DRDO laboratory Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) contract for end-to-end manufacturing, assembly and integration of completely-assembled advanced turbo gas generator engine.

Deliveries of the first batch of the fully integrated turbo engines will begin early 2026, the Hyderabad-based precision engineering and manufacturing company, whose shares post an IPO got listed in December, said on Thursday.

The engine is designed with a single-spool turbojet setup, incorporating components such as a 4-stage axial flow compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage axial flow uncooled turbine, and a fixed exit area nozzle. This sophisticated propulsion system is suitable for various defence applications. The company will play a vital role as a single source industry partner to GTRE, Azad said in a release.

“From [supplying to] power, aviation, defence and oil and gas [industries], we have now expanded our manufacturing capabilities to provide end-to-end production for a fully assembled advanced turbo engine, creating a massive opportunity to build a complete solution for propulsion system for the country and global defence requirements, chairman and CEO Rakesh Chopdar said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.