Axis Mobile leads among mobile payment apps: Hansa survey

November 06, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

Axis Mobile App has emerged as the leader, boasting a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 59, with ICICI Bank’s iMobile Pay and BHIM following closely behind, according to Hansa Research’s 2023 DigiPay CuES Survey. Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe, reflected the highest consumer awareness, and the highest usage across surveyed respondents, according to the study. “The study also revealed Axis Mobile App and ICICI Bank’s iMobile Pay reigning supreme in experience, over other UPI apps with differentiated performance especially on robust customer support and an extensive array of services and features, enhancing the digital transaction experience to a standout level,” the Hansa Research Survey said. “CRED takes the number one differentiated position in providing better offers, cashback, and reward points and is seen as one of the most innovative platforms,” the survey revealed. The study also shed light on the importance of user preferences revealing ‘Easy to Use’ and ‘Instant Payment’ as the key benefits consumers cite for using Mobile Payment Apps, propelling growth for payment platforms. Piyali Chatterjee, National Head – Customer Experience (CX), Hansa Research, said, “Our benchmark research aims to help brands identify adjustments that could have the biggest effects on enhancing service quality. Despite an improvement at an Industry level, an over 20 points spread persists between the highest and lowest Net Promoter Score. These disparities are a reflection of the varied user experiences across payment apps. To gain favour among consumers, brands need to focus on creating value through more services, and offers and providing a versatile platforms.”

