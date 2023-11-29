Axis MF unveils new fund offering

November 29, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

Axis Mutual Fund has announced the introduction of Axis India Manufacturing Fund, an open-ended equity scheme that represents the India manufacturing theme and will be benchmarked against the Nifty India Manufacturing TRI. The new fund offering (NFO) will open on December 1. “The NFO aims to enable investors to leverage the potential of India’s manufacturing theme that is expected to grow in the coming years,” Axis Mutual Fund said in a statement. The NFO will remain open until December 15. “The Axis India Manufacturing Fund arrives at a critical juncture where India’s economy is being fuelled by strategic initiatives like ‘Make in India’, and a spate of reforms,” said B. Gop Kumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC. “This thematic fund is designed to capitalise on India’s growing momentum, focusing on sectors that stand to redefine India’s industrial contours,” he added.

“We invite investors to embrace the future with the Axis India Manufacturing Fund, a fund that’s engineered to grow with India’s manufacturing ambitions,” Mr. Kumar said.

