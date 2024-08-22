GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Axis MF unveils fund to invest in consumption stocks

Updated - August 23, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Axis Mutual Fund has unveiled an ‘Axis Consumption Fund’ for investments in equities of consumption stocks. The new fund offer (NFO) opens on August 23 and closes on September 6. The fund is an open-ended equity scheme.

“The Axis Consumption Fund offers investors an opportunity to participate in this unfolding trend and aims to build a robust portfolio that captures this dynamic growth,” Ashish Gupta, Chief Investment Officer, Axis AMC, said in a statement. 

The fund is benchmarked on the Nifty India Consumption TRI and would invest in equity in eight sectors, namely FMCG, automobile and accessories, telecommunication, healthcare, realty, power, consumer services, and consumer durables, the company said in a media briefing. 

The new fund will invest both in cyclical and non-cyclical sectors for diversity and has an investment horizon of more than five years. Cyclical sectors are those that are easily affected by fluctuations in the business cycle, which means, the seasonal volatility can affect portfolios in the fund. The exposure to cyclical sectors is less than 30%, Axis MF said in a media briefing. The mutual fund scheme is rated very high on risk, according to the company’s statement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.