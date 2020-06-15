Axis Bank’s retail head Mondal quits

Mumbai

15 June 2020 22:32 IST

Likely to head a smaller private bank

Pralay Mondal, executive director and retail banking head, Axis Bank, has quit 14 months after joining the third largest private sector lender.

Mr. Mondal joined Axis Bank in April 2019 shortly after Amitabh Chaudhry took charge on January 1, last year.

In a notification to the stock exchanges, Axis Bank said Mr. Mondal had informed he would like to pursue other career opportunities. The lender said the bank had initiated the succession planning process for the position. Sources said he will replaced by an internal candidate.

Sources also said Mr. Mondal is likely to take charge as the CEO of a smaller bank. Before joining Axis, Mr. Mondal was heading retail banking of Yes Bank. Prior to that, he was associated with HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro Infotech and Colgate Palmolive. Mr. Mondal is an engineering graduate from IIT, Kharagpur and a management graduate from IIM, Calcutta.