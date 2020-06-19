Axis Bank’s Pralay Mondal to join CSB

The board of CSB Bank has approved the appointment of Pralay Mondal as the president - retail, SME, operations and IT, the private sector lender said in a statement.
“Mr. Mondal is expected to join the bank in September 2020,” CSB (the erstwhile Catholic Syrian Bank) said.
Mr. Mondal had resigned from Axis Bank, where he was the executive director heading retail banking, earlier this week.
“Mr. Mondal is a proven trailblazer who brings strong commercial banking expertise and experience to CSB Bank,” C. V.R. Rajendran, MD & CEO of the bank said.
“He has an excellent track record of having built retail and SME businesses, while maintaining healthy portfolio quality and service levels. I am confident that we have selected the choicest person for CSB Bank and that he will drive strong and healthy business growth in the years ahead,” he added.
