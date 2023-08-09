HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Axis Bank to raise stake in Max Life via ₹16.12 bn investment

August 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Axis Bank on Wednesday said it will raise its stake in insurer Max Life to 16.2% from 9.99% by infusing ₹16.12 billion ($194.6 million) through a preferential allotment of shares.

Axis Bank, along with its entities, acquired a 12.99% stake in Max Life in 2021, and through this new investment they will own 19.02% in the insurer.

Max Financial Services, the holding company of Max Life, will hold about 80.98% in the insurer.

The proposed infusion by Axis Bank in Max Life will help it to support its future growth ambitions, Max Financial Services said in a statement.

The investment is subject to regulatory approvals and will strengthen the lender’s position in the life insurance business, Axis Bank said, adding that Axis Entities would have the right to appoint the chairman.

Axis Bank, which held a minority stake in Max Life before the 2021 deal, had originally proposed to acquire nearly 30% in the insurer, but cut down the stake purchase plan due to certain regulatory roadblocks.

At Axis Bank’s post earnings press conference last month, CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said the lender intends to stick to its plan to acquire up to 20% in Max Life.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.