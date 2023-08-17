Axis Bank to provide Kisan Credit Card, unsecured MSME loans via RBI’s Public Tech Platform

August 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a Pilot for Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit (PTPFC), Axis Bank Ltd. has announced the introduction of two lending products--Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and unsecured MSME loans--to small business customers which will be processed through this platform.

PTPFC has been the rolled out by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI to facilitate quick appraisal and disbursal of credit.

Axis Bank said both the products will be offered in a completely digital manner and require no submission of documents by customers.

As a pilot, Kisan Credit Cards will be offered in Madhya Pradesh and will be available to customers for upto ₹1.6 lakh to start with. MSME loans will be available across the country and will offer loans upto ₹10 lakh to customers.

Axis Bank said it will leverage the PTPFC for accessing data of customers in a fully consented and secure manner. These include PAN validation, Aadhaar eKYC, Account Aggregator data, verification of land records and penny drop service to validate bank accounts.

“Given that the data will come directly from authenticated sources, the bank expects to be able to offer faster and better credit services to customers,” it said.

Based on the learnings from this pilot, the bank will expand the scale of existing products and introduce new products on the platform in a calibrated manner. The products will be available in both self-serve and assisted mode, to enable maximum reach and support to customers through the journey.

Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank, said, “This platform will bring immense efficiency in the lending process in terms of reduction of costs, quicker disbursement, and scalability. Meaningful growth in India can be driven by expanding the credit fold, and we are happy to continue playing a role in helping millions of Indians fulfil their financial dreams and aspirations.”