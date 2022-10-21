Axis Bank shares jump over 9% post earnings announcement; mcap climbs ₹22,757 crore

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

PTI New Delhi
October 21, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank’s corporate headquarters in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shares of Axis Bank rallied over 9 per cent on Friday after the firm reported a 66.29 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock jumped 8.96% to settle at ₹900.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 9.53 to its 52-week high of ₹905.

On the NSE, it rallied 9.46% to end at ₹904 apiece.

Its market capitalisation (mcap) also jumped ₹22,757.86 crore to ₹2,76,592.86 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

In volume terms, 19.64 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 5.80 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 104.25 points or 0.18% to settle at 59,307.15.

On Thursday, Axis Bank reported a 66.29% jump in consolidated net profit for September quarter at ₹5,625.25 crore, driven by a substantial decrease in bad loan provisions and margin expansion.

On a standalone basis, the third largest private sector lender reported a 70% increase in its profit after tax for the July-September period at ₹5,329.77 crore.

The core net interest income rose 31% to ₹10,360 crore on the back of a 14% growth in assets and a 0.57% expansion in the net interest margin at 3.96%.

On the asset quality front, there was an improvement in the gross non-performing assets ratio at 2.50% as against 3.53% in the year-ago period and 2.76% at the end of the June quarter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
banking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app