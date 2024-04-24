ADVERTISEMENT

Axis Bank reports Q4 PAT of ₹7,130 crore

April 24, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Axis Bank Ltd. reported it turned a fourth-quarter net profit of ₹7,130 crore after posting a net loss of ₹5,728.4 crore in the year-earlier period.

The bank’s operating profit for the quarter rose 15% YoY to ₹10,536 crore.

NII rises

Net interest income grew 11% YoY to ₹13,089 crore. Net interest margin for Q4 stood at 4.06%. Provision and contingencies for Q4 stood at ₹1,185 crore.

The bank said it had made specific loan loss provisions of ₹832 crore.

So far, the bank holds cumulative provisions (standard and additional other than NPA) of ₹12,134 crore, CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said.

