Axis Bank reports Q4 net loss of ₹5,728 crore due to exceptional expenses

April 27, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

Axis Bank Ltd reported fourth quarter net loss of ₹5,728.42 crore on account of one-time non-recurring items aggregating to ₹12,490 crore due to the acquisition of Citibank India’s Consumer Business. The bank had reported net profit of ₹4,117.77 crore in the same period last year.

However, the bank said net profit excluding exceptional item grew 61% Year on Year (YoY) to ₹6,625 crore.

During the quarter, Net Interest Income (NII) rose 33% YoY. Net Interest Margin at 4.22% was up 73 bps YoY.

Gross slippages during the quarter were ₹3,375 crore, compared with ₹3,981 crore in the year-ago period. Recoveries and upgrades from NPAs during the quarter were ₹2,699 crore. The bank in the quarter wrote off NPAs aggregating ₹2,429 crore.

As on 31st March, 2023, the bank’s provision coverage, as a proportion of Gross NPAs stood at 81%, as compared to 75% as at 31st March, 2022 and 81% as at 31st December, 2022.

“The fund based outstanding of standard restructured loans implemented under resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress (Covid 1.0 and Covid 2.0) declined during the quarter and as at 31st March, 2023 stood at ₹2,047 crore that translates to 0.22% of the gross customer assets. The bank carries a provision of 22% on restructured loans, which is in excess of regulatory limits,” the bank said in a filing.

The Board of Directors has recommended dividend of ₹1 per equity share of face value of ₹2 per equity share for the year ended 31st March 2023.

For the financial year the bank reported lower net profit of ₹9,579.68 crore as compared with net profit of ₹13,025.48 crore in the previous year. The bank said net profit for the year excluding exceptional item grew 68% YoY to ₹21,933 crore.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said “Overall, we closed the year with a strong sense of purpose and meaningful strides towards building a strong, sustainable franchise.”

“The Citibank India Consumer Business deal bolsters our market presence, especially in the growth of our premium market share across wealth and cards. We are working on the synergies, some of which are already yielding favourable outcomes, he said.

As on 31st March, 2023 the bank’s reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 2.02% and 0.39% respectively as against 2.38% and 0.47% as on 31st December, 2022.

Recoveries from written-off accounts for the quarter was ₹823 crore. Reported net slippages in the quarter adjusted for recoveries from written-off pool was negative ₹147 crore, of which retail was ₹807 crore and Wholesale was negative ₹980 crore.

Net Interest Income for FY23 grew 30% YoY to ₹42,946 crore. Total provisions for FY23 stood at ₹2,653 crore, down 64% over the same period last fiscal.

The bank’s balance sheet grew 12% YoY and stood at Rs 13,17,326 crore as on 31 March 2023. The total deposits grew 15% YoY. The bank’s advances grew 19% YoY to ₹8,45,303 crore as on 31st March 2023.