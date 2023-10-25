Axis Bank Q2 PAT up 10% to ₹5,864 crore

October 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

Asix Bank Ltd. reported second quarter standalone net profit grew 10% to ₹5,864 crore from ₹5,330 crore in the year earlier period due to improvement in asset quality and a 19% growth in Net Interest Income (NII) at ₹12,315 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“It is a good outcome because the numbers are better than analysts’ expectations,” said Puneet Sharma, CFO, Axis Bank.

The bank’s operating profit for the quarter grew 12% year-on-year (YOY) to ₹8,632 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for quarter stood at 4.11%, up 15 bps YOY.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank said, “With the upcoming festivities, we are already seeing a surge in demand, which augurs well for business. At Axis Bank, our Growth, Profitability, Sustainability (GPS) agenda is on track and we are looking at steady growth for all major business verticals of the bank.”

Provision and contingencies for the quarter stood at ₹815 crore and specific loan loss provisions stood at ₹1,010 crore. The bank said it has not utilised Covid provisions during the quarter.

The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard and additional other than NPA) of ₹11,758 crore at the end of the quarter.

The bank’s balance sheet grew 13% YOY and stood at ₹13,38,914 crore, The total deposits grew 18% YOY. The bank said its advances grew 23% YOY to ₹8,97,347 crore.

At the end of the quarter the bank’s reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 1.73% and 0.36% respectively as against 1.96% and 0.41% as on 30 June, 2023.

Gross slippages during the quarter were ₹3,254 crore, compared with ₹3,383 crore a year earlier. Upgrades from NPAs during the quarter were ₹1,985 crore. The bank in the quarter wrote off NPAs aggregating to ₹2,671 crore. The net slippages for the quarter was ₹1,269 crore.

As on 30 September, 2023, the bank’s provision coverage, as a proportion of Gross NPAs stood at 79%, as compared to 80% in the year earlier period.

Commenting on the performance Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox said, “It would be an understatement to say that the Axis Bank reported decent numbers in Q2FY24. The bank came out with a solid set of numbers in the second quarter primarily due to a sharp growth in its credit card business and robust disbursements done in small and mid-segment advances where they could generate higher yields.

“This aided the bank in generating a marginally higher NIM in an environment where most peers are expected to feel the heat of NIM compression. It was commendable on the bank’s part that it contained slippages even though they have a substantial unsecured book,” he added.

