Axis Bank Q1 net profit rises 40% to ₹5,797 crore

July 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to ₹30,644 crore from ₹21,657 crore.

PTI

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 27% to ₹11,959 crore while the Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q1FY24 improved to 4.10%, up from 3.6% in the same period a year earlier. | Photo Credit: VIVEK PRAKASH

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday posted a 40.5% increase in standalone net profit to ₹5,797 crore in the April-June quarter, mainly due to decline in bad loans and improvement in interest income.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹4,125 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to ₹30,644 crore from ₹21,657 crore, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income also increased to ₹25,557 crore from ₹18,729 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) grew 27% to ₹11,959 crore while Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q1FY24 improved to 4.10%, up from 3.6% in the same period a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a net profit of ₹6,099 crore in the quarter ended in June as against ₹4,389 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality side, the bank witnessed improvement with the gross Non Performing Assets (NPAs) easing to 1.96% of the gross advances by June 2023 from 2.76% a year ago.

The net NPA too declined to 0.41% as against 0.64% in the same period of the previous year.

However, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 17.08% at the end of June compared to 17.28% in the year-ago period.

