Axis Bank net jumps 70% to ₹5,330 cr. in July-Sept. quarter

| Photo Credit: VIVEK PRAKASH

Axis Bank on Thursday reported a jump of 70% in its standalone net profit to ₹5,329.77 crore in quarter ended September 2022 on healthy core income aided by trimming of bad loans.

The country's third largest private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹3,133.32 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

Total income on standalone basis rose to ₹24,180 crore in September quarter of 2022-23 from ₹20,134 crore, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Of this, the interest income stood at ₹20,239 crore, up by 24%.

Net NPAs (bad loans) slid to 0.51% from 1.08%.

Bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies were thus brought down to ₹549.78 crore for July-September quarter of FY23 from ₹1,735 crore put aside by the lender for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Stock of Axis Bank closed at Rs 826.20 apiece on BSE, down by 0.42%.