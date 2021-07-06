Axis Bank inks MoU with Indian Army to offer service salary package

﻿Axis Bank has signed an MoU with the Indian Army to offer Defence services salary package with benefits and features, the bank said. Through this exclusive service salary package, the bank will offer personal accidental cover of up to ₹56 lakh to all Army personnel. It will also offer additional up to ₹8 lakh education grant and total permanent disability cover benefit of up to ₹46 lakh. The package includes permanent partial disability cover of up to ₹46 lakh, air accident cover of ₹1 crore and free additional debit card for a family member.