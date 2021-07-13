AWS introduces India-first public sector ‘Startup Ramp’

NEW DELHI

Amazon Web Services on Tuesday announced its ‘Public Sector Startup Ramp’ in India with an aim to help early-stage public sector-focused technology start-ups build solutions on its platform.

India is first to roll-out the programme focused on enabling early-stage start-ups in the public sector, the company said, adding that this is an acceleration programme for start-ups that are building innovative solutions for public sector customers worldwide, including customers in national and local government, space and defence, and healthcare.

“We are excited to launch the AWS Startup Ramp in India where there is incredible opportunity for start-ups to solve public sector challenges through their innovative solutions. This global initiative is a critical way for us to support start-ups who are using technology to change the world,” Sandy Carter, vice-president of public sector partners and programmes at AWS said.

Rahul Sharma, president, public sector – AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, added that the company’s experience in India has shown that public sector organisations are increasingly keen to experiment with new ideas and technologies to advance their missions at speed and scale. “We are doubling down on our focus to serve the public sector, and empower start-ups with the new AWS Startup Ramp programme,” he added.