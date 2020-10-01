AWS announces general availability of Amazon Timestream

Bengaluru

01 October 2020 21:14 IST

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) on Thursday announced the general availability of Amazon Timestream, a new time-series database for IoT and operational applications that can scale to process trillions of time series events per day up to 1,000 times faster than relational databases, and at as low as 1/10th the cost.

Customers today seek to build IoT, Edge, and operational applications that collect, synthesise, and derive insights from massive amounts of data that change over time, or are known as time-series data.

As per an AWS statement, Amazon Timestream’s analytics features provide time series-specific functionality to help customers identify trends and patterns in data in near real-time. It also saves customers effort and expense by keeping recent data in-memory and moving historical data to a cost-optimised storage tier-based upon user-defined policies, while its query processing gives customers the ability to access and combine recent and historical data transparently across tiers with a single query, without needing to specify explicitly in the query whether the data resides in the in-memory or cost-optimised tier.

There are no upfront costs or commitments required to use Amazon Timestream, and customers pay only for the data they write, store, or query, said AWS.