Awfis leases over 0.1 mn sq. ft. work space in Kolkata

Awfis, a network of coworking spaces, said it had leased more than 0.1 million sq. ft. workspace in Kolkata to three large corporates in the last six months.

Grant Thornton has taken a customised set up at Awfis’s Eco Centre at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, while Teleperformance, a global digital integrated business service provider, and Conneqt, a digital IT and BPM services provider, have taken up space at Godrej Waterside and Technopolis centres respectively, it said. In the past, the firm had provided space for Samsung in Kolkata.

Amit Ramani, founder and CEO, Awfis, said large corporates are now realising the benefits of flexible working and increasingly shifting from a centralised conventional office to decentralised and distributed flexible offices for their workforce.

Sumit Lakhani, deputy CEO, Awfis said, “The trend of using flexible spaces in commercial real estate portfolios of large organisations is witnessing unprecedented growth and will become more prominent in the coming future.”