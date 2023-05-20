Awfis expands coworking space in NCR market

May 20, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Awfis Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which provides coworking spaces, has announced the expansion of its operations in the National Capital Region (NCR) with the introduction of two new centres viz. Suncity Success Towers in Gurgaon and Knowledge Boulevard in Noida, offering a total of 85,000 square feet of space with 1,400 seats.

“This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for flexible and collaborative workspaces in the region,” the company said in a statement.

Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO said, “Our centres in Gurgaon and Noida are designed to cater to the increasing demand for flexible workspaces in the region, and we are confident that these spaces will appeal equally to Enterprises, SMEs and startups.”

Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, shares “Our regional expansion is a direct reflection of the trust and support we have garnered from our enterprise clients, highlighting the vast market opportunities that lie ahead.”

The company has already signed key clients such as Success Pact, Capgemini, Jiffyship Cargo Technology Solutions Private Limited, and FN Mathlogic Consulting Private Ltd.

Its presence in Delhi NCR now spans 19 centres.