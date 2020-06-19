Avis India starts secure shuttle service

Avis India, a car rental service provider, has introduced its Avis Secure Shuttle service for customers and office-goers looking for a pick-up and drop-off service in utmost safety in the post lockdown COVID-19 era.
Through this service which is available in 19 cities across India a commuter can choose to travel a distance of 15-45 km on a daily basis. Also the company offers special packages for its daily commuters traveling from home to the workplace and vice-versa.
Sunil Gupta, MD & CEO, Avis India said, “We believe renting a vehicle will be an attractive alternative to other forms of transportation as travel activities resume. We have enhanced our cleaning protocols, including utilizing disinfectant effective against human coronavirus, including novel pathogens such as the one responsible for COVID-19.”
“In times of uncertainty, office-goers can count on us to get them wherever they need to go both safely and convenience.”
Avis India said it has enhanced its safety and cleaning protocols,sanitizing its vehicles on a daily-basis.
Particular attention is paid to high-contact surfaces, both inside and outside of the car, such as seats, steering wheels, and door handles.
