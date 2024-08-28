Avesthagen, Apollo AyurVAID announce strategic partnership

Lifesciences company Avesthagen Ltd. and Apollo AyurVAID, an Ayurveda chain of hospitals, announced a strategic partnership to design, validate, manufacture and market scientificall-validated medical foods and dietary supplements.

The products will be marketed under AvestaAyurVAID brand, said the Apollo Hospitals Group Company in a statement.

As per the pact, Avesthagen subsidiaries, Avesta Nordic Research Pvt Ltd. and Avesta Good Earth Foods Pvt. Ltd., shall be responsible for the manufacture of products, while Apollo AyurVAID will carry out the marketing. Product development will be a joint responsibility.

Key areas of focus include managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, weight regulation, cardiovascular conditions, and metabolic disorders. Additionally, the partnership shall address onco-nutrition, immunity, cognitive health and mental well-being.

