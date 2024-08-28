ADVERTISEMENT

Avesthagen, Apollo AyurVAID announce strategic partnership

Updated - August 28, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lifesciences company Avesthagen Ltd. and Apollo AyurVAID, an Ayurveda chain of hospitals, announced a strategic partnership to design, validate, manufacture and market scientificall-validated medical foods and dietary supplements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The products will be marketed under AvestaAyurVAID brand, said the Apollo Hospitals Group Company in a statement.

As per the pact, Avesthagen subsidiaries, Avesta Nordic Research Pvt Ltd. and Avesta Good Earth Foods Pvt. Ltd., shall be responsible for the manufacture of products, while Apollo AyurVAID will carry out the marketing. Product development will be a joint responsibility.

Key areas of focus include managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, weight regulation, cardiovascular conditions, and metabolic disorders. Additionally, the partnership shall address onco-nutrition, immunity, cognitive health and mental well-being.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US