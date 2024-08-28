GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avesthagen, Apollo AyurVAID announce strategic partnership

Updated - August 28, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lifesciences company Avesthagen Ltd. and Apollo AyurVAID, an Ayurveda chain of hospitals, announced a strategic partnership to design, validate, manufacture and market scientificall-validated medical foods and dietary supplements.

The products will be marketed under AvestaAyurVAID brand, said the Apollo Hospitals Group Company in a statement.

As per the pact, Avesthagen subsidiaries, Avesta Nordic Research Pvt Ltd. and Avesta Good Earth Foods Pvt. Ltd., shall be responsible for the manufacture of products, while Apollo AyurVAID will carry out the marketing. Product development will be a joint responsibility.

Key areas of focus include managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, weight regulation, cardiovascular conditions, and metabolic disorders. Additionally, the partnership shall address onco-nutrition, immunity, cognitive health and mental well-being.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.