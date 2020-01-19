Availing tax relief for donation

Q. I donated ₹20,000 to the CMDRF on August 21, 2018. This amount is 100% exempt from income tax. Since my tax liability for the financial year 2018-19 was nil even without deduction of the CMDRF contribution, I did not avail the exemption in 2018-19. Now, in 2019-20, I received ₹1,74,000 by way of pension arrears for the period 1-1-2016 to 1-8-2019. In this context, kindly advise me if I can avail the exemption for the contribution to CMDRF made in 2018 while filing the tax return for the year 2019-20. Also, kindly explain the procedure for spreading the income received by way of arrears over the period it became due while filing I-T returns.

Rajendra Kamayil

A. Donations given to notified schemes are eligible for deduction only during the year in which the donation was made.

Therefore, the donation referred to by you cannot be claimed in the year in which it was not made.

With respect to the pension arrears received, you can claim relief under Section 89(1) which gives benefit for higher tax slabs on account of arrears in the year of receipt.

Income tax returns filing schemes contain information relating to the relief.

Before filling this column in the return, Form 10E needs to be filed online from the income tax e-filing portal by filling the details relating to the arrears received and also the income particulars of the earlier years. The relief gets quantified in the form automatically; this amount needs to be updated in the ITR while filing.

Q. My wife and I purchased a piece of property jointly but I have taken a home loan on my own and all EMIs are paid by me. Can the whole interest and principal repaid by me be claimed as deduction under Sec.24 in my return ?

Binoy P. P.

A. Interest under Section 24 for housing loans can be claimed as deduction to the extent paid by you up to ₹2,00,000.

Principal along with other sums mentioned in Section 80C can be claimed up to a limit of ₹1,50,000. A certificate from the financial institution for the repayments must be obtained.

However, employers who deduct TDS from salary may insist on a declaration stating that only the employee is claiming deduction and not his spouse who owns the property jointly relating to this interest and principal.

Q. I met with an accident about five months ago. My leg was fractured and operated upon at a private nursing home. I spent more than ₹4 lakh. I have not joined any medical insurance scheme. Am I eligible to get any income tax relief?

Venkatachalam Nallan

A. Expenses incurred by you relating to the medical treatment for accident is personal in nature.

Therefore, the same cannot be claimed as deduction in your return; however, if you are a senior citizen and do not have any medical insurance in your name, you may claim up to ₹50,000 towards the medical expenses.

Q. I am a corporate professional and usually help my parents in the form of gift by offering a certain amount of my salary, for example ₹5 lakh a year, from my annual income. Would I be able to claim any tax exemption or benefits for the same in annual returns? If yes, under which section?

Jaspreet Sidhu

A. Gifts to any person, including parents, are personal in nature. Therefore, such expenditure cannot be claimed as deduction.

Q. I am not paying any medical insurance premium, but I get medical insurance cover taken by my son’s employer. I incur medical expenses of about ₹18,000 per year towards doctor fees, medicines, lab tests and scanning for self and wife. Please advise whether I can seek income tax exemption for such actual expenses incurred during the year.

V.R.S. Kumaraswamy

A. Those income tax assessees over the age of 60 (senior citizens) can claim expenses incurred by them for themselves and their dependent senior citizens only if there is no health insurance cover in the name of such assessee or their dependent senior citizens.

In your case, there is an insurance cover through your son’s employment benefits, hence deduction for medical expenses incurred in your case cannot be claimed as deduction. The income tax Act does not differentiate whether the policy is taken by the self or by any other person.

(The author is a partner, GSS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)